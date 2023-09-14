Who is Playing Thursday Night Football Tonight & How to Watch
By The Big Lead
The very first Thursday Night Football game of the year will take place later today. Yes, there was a game last Thursday. No, it was not Thursday Night Football. Technically it was Sunday Night Football on Thursday, and we agree that is dumb, but it is what it is. After a successful yet unremarkable first season as an NFL rightsholder, tonight will be Amazon's first broadcast of the 2023 season. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit assume the roles they took on last season as PBP announcer and color commentator. There will be plenty of new advanced stat toys to play with on your television. Exciting stuff for 2023.
The first game should be pretty good, too. So who's playing and how can you watch?
Who is playing Thursday Night Football tonight?
The Minnesota Vikings will be playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15pm ET.
Who won the last matchup between the Eagles and Vikings?
The Eagles beat the Vikings, 24-7, when they last played each other in 2022. They met on Sunday Night Football in Week 2 and it was a statement game for Philly. Their defense tormented Kirk Cousins all night, forcing the Pro Bowl QB to throw three interceptions, and they did a tremendous job of shutting down All-World wideout Justin Jefferson (six catches for 48 yards and no touchdowns).
Jalen Hurts was tremendous on the offensive side of the ball for the Eagles, completing 26 of 31 passes for 331 yards and one touchdown. He added 57 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He was not perfect, throwing an interception and fumbling once (which his team recovered) but he was more than good enough for the win. Hurts will be looking to replicate his performance this year after a subpar Week 1 outing.
Eagles' next five games
WEEK
OPPONENT
Week 3
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4
Washington Commanders
Week 5
@ Los Angeles Rams
Week 6
@ New York Jets
Week 7
Miami Dolphins
Vikings' next five games
WEEK
OPPONENT
Week 3
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 4
@ Carolina Panthers
Week 5
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6
@ Chicago Bears
Week 7
San Francisco 49ers
What channel is Thursday Night Football on?
Thursday Night Football is not on a traditional cable channel for national audiences. It is exclusively broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, an online-only service.
How do I get Amazon Prime Video?
You can sign up for Amazon Prime Video on amazon.com. It is $14.99 per month for Prime Video ($139 annually). But that is not your only option.
Are there any free trials for Amazon Prime?
For the first football game of the year, there is indeed a free trial for Amazon Prime! You can sign up for a 30-day free trial on Amazon's website.
How can I watch Thursday Night Football if I don't have Amazon Prime?
There is unfortunately no way to watch Thursday Night Football if you do not have Amazon Prime.
How to Watch Local Broadcast Feeds of Thurdsay Night Football
If you are local to the greater Philadelphia or Minneapolis area, the game will be carried by your local FOX affiliate if you have it as part of your cable package. In Philadelphia, it's FOX29. In Minnesota, it's FOX9. There is no way to view those feeds without being located in the geographic regions they are specific to.
Eagles Local Radio Broadcast For Thursday Night Football Game
The local radio broadcast for the Eagles game tonight can be found on 97.3 ESPN. Merrill Reese and Mike Quick are on the call.
Vikings Local Radio Broadcast For Thursday Night Football Game
The local radio broadcast for the Vikings game tonight can be found on KFAN. The legendary Paul Allen will be the PBP voice, as has been the case for over two decades. He'll be joined by Pete Bercich as color commentator. A full list of the stations tuning into the game, in Minnesota and the rest of the country, can be found on the Vikings' official website.
Remaining Thursday Night Football Schedule For 2023
The full Thursday Night Football schedule for the 2023 NFL season can be found here.