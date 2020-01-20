Three Reasons the San Francisco 49ers Will Win Super Bowl LIV
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 20 2020
Super Bowl LIV is set, as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face each other in Miami two weeks from now. As far as I can see, the 49ers look like the favorites in this matchup. Yet the Chiefs are favored. Here's a look at three reasons San Francisco will win Super Bowl LIV.
Nick Bosa and the defensive line will dominate
The combination of Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford has proven too much for most NFL teams to handle this season. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, Bosa and his buddies should wreak havoc. The Chiefs don't have a great offensive line but quarterback Patrick Mahomes is outstanding at feeling pressure and avoiding it. Still, this pass-rushing unit should be able to get to him some.
The 49ers finished fifth in the NFL in sacks (48) and have racked up nine more in two postseason games. There's no reason to believe that will change against the Chiefs. Bosa & Co. should be able to strangle Kansas City's running game while getting after Mahomes. If that happens, the Super Bowl will be a one-sided affair.
Bosa was named the PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year and for good reason. He's a special talent off the edge and should have a huge impact on the Super Bowl.
Raheem Mostert won't be stopped
Six teams had a chance to keep Raheem Mostert after he went undrafted in 2015. Six teams had him on their rosters and got rid of him. Now six teams are regretting that decision. The speedy running back has made the 49ers look brilliant for keeping him around as he's become legit star over the last few weeks.
The 27-year-old running back rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries in the NFC Championship Game. It was a breakout performance after an incredible season where he gained 772 yards on 137 rushes, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. In a running back-by-committee system, Mostert has established himself as the best of the bunch. His speed gives the 49ers an edge.
While multiple backs will likely see carries for the Niners, Mostert is the game-breaking back they will rely on the most. And he'll be incredibly difficult to stop.
Jimmy Garoppolo just wins, baby
With a win in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jimmy Garoppolo improved his record as a starting quarterback to 23-5. Yes, he's won 23 of the 28 games he's started. That's incredible.
While Garoppolo won't win style points the way Patrick Mahomes and others do, he does what he has to do to win games. On Sunday against the Green Bay Packers he only threw eight passes. The 49ers didn't need him to do any more than that. So far this season, Jimmy G has been at his best when the game has been on the line.
During the 2019 regular season, Garoppolo threw for 3,978 yards with 27 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He ranked fifth in the NFL in completion percentage (69.1), third in yards per attempt (8.4), 12th in QBR (58.8) and eighth in passer rating (102.0). Meanwhile, his passer rating in the fourth quarter was 105.9, and in the fourth quarter when the game was within seven points, it was 112.4.
Garoppolo has a track record of winning and it's hard to see that stopping now.