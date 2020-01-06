Three Bold Predictions for Seahawks-Packers By Stephen Douglas | Jan 06 2020 Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NFL's Divisional Round matchups are set and on Sunday the fourth-seeded Seattle Seahawks will travel to face the NFC's second seed, the Green Bay Packers. Here's a look at three bold predictions for that contest.

1. Russell Wilson will avenge Matt Hasselback. Again.

Two of the first three playoff games between these two teams went to overtime, including the 2004 Wild Card game that ended with Matt Hasselback saying, "Well take the ball and we're going to score."

Wouldn't it be great if this one went to overtime like two of the previous three playoff meetings. Wouldn't it be even greater if Russell Wilson paid tribute to Hasselback by call his shot during the coin toss?

2. The Winner will go to the Super Bowl

The Packers haven't been to the NFC Championship Game since 2016. The Seahawks haven't been since 2014 and Seattle went to the Super Bowl that season. The Packers haven't been to the Super Bowl since they won it in 2010 and the Seahawks haven't won the Super Bowl since 2013.

None of those numbers seem right for Aaron Rogers or Russell Wilson. Whoever wins this game will have to beat Jimmy Garoppolo or Kirk Cousins. Neither of these quarterbacks will lose a conference championship to either of those quarterbacks. Not this year. This game is for the NFC.

3. Marshawn Lynch won't stink

This is the first time in the series between these teams that one or more of the coaches isn't named, "Mike." (Holmgren, McCarthy, Sherman). They're all gone, but Marshawn Lynch is back. The last time these teams met in the playoffs, Lynch ran the ball 25 times for 157 yards and a touchdown.

It's highly unlikely he reaches those highs again, but he should also be able to do a little more than the six carries for seven yards he managed in the Seahawks' wild card win. If Lynch can do anything, he'll make it possible for Wilson to do the rest.