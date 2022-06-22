Three Best MLB Pitching Matchups This Week
The Major League Baseball schedule is, as always, jam-packed with top-notch pitching matchups this week as we head toward the All-Star break. If low-scoring pitchers' duels are your jam, you'll want to make sure you're locked in on the following matchups.
Taijuan Walker (5-2) vs. Sandy Alcantara (7-2)
New York Mets @ Miami Marlins
Friday, June 24th at 6:40pm
Sandy Alcantar had an outstanding 8-inning performance against the Mets just last week, giving up two runs in a win. Taijuan Walker was only slightly less impressive in 6 and 2/3 innings as the Marlins won the day before. This could make for a great low-scoring matchup on Friday night.
Tyler Anderson (8-0) vs. Luis Castillo (2-4)
Los Angeles Dodgers @ Cincinnati Reds
Wednesday, June 22nd at 6:40pm
Tyler Anderson and teammate Tony Gonsolin are two of the three undefeated starters in baseball right now. Anderson has given up just 52 hits in 67 innings this season and the Reds are one of the worst teams in baseball. Anderson has gone six or more innings in four of his last five outings. Castillo, who was an All-Star a couple years ago, has been good, but unsurprisingly hasn't had any help.
Carlos Carrasco (8-2) vs. Luis Garcia (4-5)
New York Mets @ Houston Astros
Wednesday, June 22nd at 2:10pm
Two of the best teams in the National League meet for a quick two-game series in Houston this week. Carlos Carrasco has been incredibly reliable for the Mets this season with five quality starts and eight wins in 13 appearances while leading the team in ERA. Luis Garcia has been solid but unlucky as the Astros have saddled him with six unearned runs in his 12 starts this season compared to just five in 28 starts last year.