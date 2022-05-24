Roundup: 'Thor Love and Thunder' Trailer Released; Conan O'Brien Sells Podcast Network; Celtics Rout Heat
Conan O'Brien sells podcast network to SiriusXM for $150 million ... What's Cassius Winston up to these days ... Antonio Conte and Ruben Amorim top PSG list of managerial targets ... Don't look now but the New York Jets have some optimism ... Kirk Cobain's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" guitar sells for $4.5 million ... Deshaun Watson declines to speak to HBO about lawsuits ... Starbucks closes 130 cafes in Russia ... Potential progress on the cancer front ... 3 Air Force cadets who refused Covid vaccine won’t be commissioned ... Russia's UN diplomat resigns over war in Ukraine ... Arby's now selling hamburgers ... Josh Donaldson hit with one-game suspension after comments to Tim Anderson ... Stock futures down heading into Tuesday ... "Stranger Things" Season 4 review ... Review of "Crimes of the Future" ... Celtics dominate Heat to even series 2-2 ...
The 100 most influential people of 2022 [Time]
Mavericks’ Reggie Bullock has a passion for social justice — and island investments [Andscape]
Inside Danny Woodhead’s improbable run toward the U.S. Open [Boston Herald]
Shouldn’t Harry Styles be having more fun? [The Ringer]
The Lakers champion who took up arms to defend Ukraine against Russian forces [The Athletic]
Laura Rutledge on NFL Live success and the 2022 season [The Big Lead]
Stugotz with some thoughts on the Celtics-Heat heavyweight battle.
Full trailer for Thor Love and Thunder:
The first trailer for the next Mission Impossible movie.
The final trailer for the next season of Stranger Things.
Stone Temple Pilots -- "Trippin' on a Hole in a Paper Heart"