Thomas Dimitroff Creating Behind-the-Scenes Show About NFL GMs
In a new development that only real football nerds will care about, former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff is reportedly creating a new show that features at least 15 NFL general managers and attempts to provide a behind-the-scenes look at what the job entails. Michael S. Holley, filling in for Peter King on NBC's FMIA column, dropped this tidbit yesterday.
3. I think Thomas Dimitroff is on to something big. The former Falcons general manager has now interviewed 15 GMs for an unfiltered TV show that he’s producing. The idea is to show aspects of the job—and the personalities behind it—that often go unseen/unexplained. Among the 15: Howie Roseman, Jason Licht, Mickey Loomis, and Brett Veach.
This is an interesting idea on several levels. NFL teams are notoriously tight-lipped about these sort of operations. But Dimitroff is one of their own and people within front offices around the league are generally far more comfortable speaking on record with those types. The fact that Dimitroff has apparently already spoken to four active GMs shows as much. I doubt ESPN or FOX Sports could get more than two active GMs on record if they were to produce a similar show.
On the other hand, how much information are we actually going to get here? The day in the life of an NFL GM is undoubtedly fascinating, but any documenting of those hours would include a lot of sensitive information that the organizations would very much prefer to keep in-house. General managers are not very forward-facing figures compared to their coaching counterparts, so getting to know guys like Howie Roseman and Brett Veach would be fun, but there wouldn't be a lot of untapped potential if that's all there is.
Ultimately, I want one thing from this show: for Mickey Loomis to explain to everyone how he keeps the Saints under the cap every season. It's the NFL's most impressive high-wire act. He won't, since those are trade secrets, but we can dream.
Either way, the show will garner a lot of interest in the build-up to whenever the first episode will come out. It will be worth watching where Dimitroff puts all this stuff, too. Is he going to self-publish the interviews? Will he sell it off to the highest bidder? I imagine NFL Network would be very interested, since it's a lot like their A Football Life series. It could be very profitable for everyone involved, even if the content may not be what we all hope.