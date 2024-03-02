Thomas Detry Put On the Worst Putting Display You'll Ever See
The PGA Tour is in Palm Beach this week at the Cognizant Classic, which is being held at the PGA National Resort & Spa. During the second round on Friday, Thomas Detry had the worst hole of putting you'll ever see. On the sixth hole, the Belgian unleashed a five-putt from inside six feet. All told, he six-putted the hole.
After Detry left his first putt six feet off, Detry lined up over the ball in an attempt to make par. He missed to the left. Then all hell broke loose.
Watch:
Oof. That's an eight on a par-4 for Detry. It came in a string of four bogeys. He got it together on the back-nine and finished 1-over over the last nine holes, but was nine-over on the day. He entered Friday just two-over par, and was four-over when he started the ninth hole.
It's not like Detry is a chump. The 31-year-old has two professional wins to his name, is 63rd-ranked player in the world and even finished 13th at The Open Championship in 2023. I guess we're all suceptible to a bad day.