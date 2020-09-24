This Post is Older Than Tyler Herro
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 24 2020
Tyler Herro is the breakout star of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, but did you know he is also young? After doing a little digging, we have determined that Herro is older than Zion Williamson. That's it. That's the list. Other than his fellow rookie, Herro is younger than just about everything and that includes most of popular culture.
Tyler Herro was born on January 20, 2000. He is so young his pregnant mother would have heard the Prince song "1999" at a New Years Eve party. People really cared about who wanted to be a millionaire. Ty had already stopped making Beanie Babies.
The night before Herro was born, Vince Carter, in his second year in the league, scored 20 points in a Toronto Raptors' loss to the Boston Celtics. Tracy McGrady added 14 off the bench. Charles Oakley scored 10 points for the Raptors. Last night, while Herro lit up the Celtics, Oakley was voted off Dancing With the Stars. Paul Pierce, who scored 30 that night against Toronto, was on an ESPN studio show last night. The night before that, Dan Blonsky became the second person to win the top prize on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.
The No. 1 movie at the box office was Next Friday, which came out five years after Friday. It's possible Herro is more familiar with Rebecca Black's version. American Beauty, Varsity Blues, 10 Things I Hate About You, Cruel Intentions, Office Space, Big Daddy, Fight Club, Boondock Saints, and two Austin Powers movies are all older than Herro. Yeah, baby, it's true. The characters in American Pie are all old enough to be Tyler Herro's parents.
Notable music albums that are older than Tyler Herro include Creed's Human Clay, The White Stripes by The White Stripes, Rage Against the Machine's The Battle of Los Angeles, Eminem's The Slim Shady LP, Blink 182's Enema of the State, Beck's Midnight Vultures, the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Californication, Limp Bizkit's Significant Other, Dr. Dre's Chronic 2001, and ... Baby One More Time. Britney Spears had just turned 19 when Herro was born. We would not meet Kevin Federline until Herro's fourth birthday.
Forgot About Dre would be released as a single the day after Herro was born. Say My Name by Destiny's Child was on its way up the charts. Lou Bega's Mambo No. 5 was on the way down. All were very big on Total Request Live which was at the peak of its popularity when Herro was born. It was off the air well before it would resonate with his age group.
The second season of The Sopranos debuted the Sunday before. Malcolm in the Middle premiered and Saved By the Bell: The New Class ended. The Simpsons had just celebrated their 10th anniversary.
In conclusion, Tyler Herro is young.