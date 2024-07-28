This Olympic Team Makes Its Loudest Statement Yet as Title Contender
By Joe Lago
This is why Emma Hayes was hired as head coach. This is why Hayes made the tough call to move on from Alex Morgan.
In just her sixth game in charge of the United States women’s national team, Hayes got a glimpse of what her new squad could be — maybe even more than what she originally envisioned.
In a dizzying, back-and-forth first half against Germany, the Americans produced the type of offensive display not seen in quite some time at a major tournament. They scored three goals in the first 26 minutes — two by Sophia Smith and one by Mallory Swanson — and stayed in control throughout Sunday’s Group B showdown for an emphatic 4-1 win in Marseille.
The victory is crucial for the Americans’ hopes of capturing a fifth Olympic title. They still have a tough group finale against Australia, which is without star forward Sam Kerr but still capable of making noise as the world’s 12th-ranked team. Germany, the world No. 4 (one spot ahead of the U.S.), conclude group play against No. 64 Zambia, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament. The top two teams advance to the knockout rounds.
With six goals in two games, the U.S. has already surpassed its total at last year’s World Cup, where it only scored four times and was eliminated in the round of 16. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski resigned after the disappointing showing, and U.S. Soccer scored a coup of sorts by bringing in Hayes, the architect of Chelsea’s seven-time FA Women’s Super League championship reign in England.
Her Olympic roster selection signaled a much-needed transition away from the old guard and a commitment to young talent. Hayes admitted that the Americans should’ve scored more goals in their 3-0 tournament-opening win against Zambia, which played down a player after a 30th-minute red card. On Sunday, the USWNT began to tap into its immense potential with the talented front three of Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith.
Smith, who struggled mightily at the World Cup, opened the scoring in the 10th minute by finishing off a beautiful team goal for a 1-0 USA lead. Rodman fired a cross from the right wing, and Swanson continued her run through the box to leave space for Smith, whose sprinted at the far post for the first-time finish.
It took only four minutes for the U.S. to respond to Germany’s 22nd-minute equalizer. Swanson, a World Cup absentee due to a devastating knee injury, pounced on the rebound from Smith’s hard strike at the top of the box and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger for a 2-1 lead. Smith made it 3-1 USA just before halftime with a deflected shot that looped over a helpless Berger. Substitute Lynn Williams added the fourth goal in the 89th minute.
The only downside from the USWNT’s impressive showing was an early exit by Tierna Davidson. The center back suffered a lower leg injury and had to be replaced before halftime by Emily Sonnett. Any missed time by Davidson puts a heavier defensive burden on Naomi Girma and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.
But, as Sunday showed, opposing defenses won't be able to rest easy against the Americans. Not with the growing chemistry between Rodman, Swanson and Smith.