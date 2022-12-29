'This Is SportsCenter' Campaign is Back
The This Is SportsCenter commercials had a 25-year run to much acclaim. You can probably close your eyes and remember a handful of your favorites and how young the ESPN talent who appeared in them looked back then. They stopped running in 2019 and the world turned a bit colder. Bleaker. Magic sleeves that increase circulation and tactical sunglass spots stepped into the void. It was not an improvement.
But it is my great pleasure to report that they are back. Orange Slices, the first spot in the comeback tour, will debut tomorrow night during the Orange Bowl. It features a devastating moment for Otto, the Syracuse mascot, who stumbles into an Alive-type situation with members of the USWNT.
Additional ads will spotlight "Olympic Gold Medalist Track & Field phenom Sydney McLaughlin, additional prominent athletes,SportsCenter anchors such as Elle Duncan, Kevin Negandhi, Jay Harris, and Hannah Storm, as well as memorable mascots."
Nature is healing.