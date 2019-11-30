The Big LeadThe Big Lead
This Guy's Nick Saban Impersonation is Unbelievable

By Kyle Koster | Nov 30 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 9: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide on the field watching his team warm up before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 38-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

One of Nick Saban's favorite things to do is get hot and bothered with the media during his press conferences and after all these years, they tend to blend together. And sound a lot like this:

That's an elite audio impersonation right there. Visually, the guy does a pretty decent job of looking like Greg McElroy, too. A little bonus there.

What a skill. If you're ever at a party with this fine gentleman, stay close. Going to be constant entertainment. There's no shortage of things I want to hear fake Saban opine on.