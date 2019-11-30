This Guy's Nick Saban Impersonation is Unbelievable By Kyle Koster | Nov 30 2019 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

One of Nick Saban's favorite things to do is get hot and bothered with the media during his press conferences and after all these years, they tend to blend together. And sound a lot like this:

*Mrs. Saban prepping thanksgiving*



“Honey, what side should we bring?”



Nick Saban: pic.twitter.com/GL9vs1jNO6 — Mulinardo DiCaprio (@JoeyMulinaro) November 27, 2019

That's an elite audio impersonation right there. Visually, the guy does a pretty decent job of looking like Greg McElroy, too. A little bonus there.

What a skill. If you're ever at a party with this fine gentleman, stay close. Going to be constant entertainment. There's no shortage of things I want to hear fake Saban opine on.