This Audio Got Trysta Krick Fired from USA Today and Hired By Barstool Sports By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 11 2019 Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Trysta Krick, formerly of USA Today, went on Barstool Radio on SiriusXM last Wednesday. I listened to the segment that day and two things stood out. First, while she said that The Big Lead is a part of USA Today, it was in fact sold to Minute Media earlier this year. But secondly, from our years there, I knew right away when she said a producer forbade her from interviewing Dave Portnoy during Super Bowl week that they were not going to be happy about it.

Lo and behold, later in the week she tweeted:

Personal news... Last night I was fired from USA TODAY Sports (via carrier pigeon)



Today I’ve been hired by Barstool. Life is crazy. #usatoday #barstool — Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick) November 8, 2019

Krick quintupled her Twitter following in one fell swoop. It's hard to say whether or not there's a lesson here -- and Barstool wouldn't have hired her just for this dramatic exit if they didn't also think she was talented -- but it sure happened fast.