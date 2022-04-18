There's No Hiding From Anthony Edwards Anymore
Anthony Edwards is one of the most exciting players in the NBA but his exploits take place for a team that constantly struggles for national attention. That all changes if the second-year player elevates his game and leads the Minnesota Timberwolves into a noise-making position in the playoffs. Early returns suggest that's exactly what's happening. Edwards dropped 30 points in a resounding play-in game victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and was once again brilliant in a Game 1 surprise against the Memphis Grizzlies, pouring in another 36 points.
Yahoo's Chris Haynes dropped a feature on the ferocious dunker who is showing there's much more to his game and it wastes no time finding a terrific quote.
“I think it’s very important to play at my best because they hide me during the regular season as far as no national TV games,” Edwards told Yahoo Sports after the 130-117 win. “So, people don’t really get to see me play unless I have an enormous game where I score 40-something or hit a game-winning shot or I get a huge dunk. I feel like games like this, I have to take advantage of because it’s the only time I get to be on TV so I’m trying to showcase my talent and everything I can do.
“I want the world to know I’m a great person. I’m always smiling, trying to light up the room and I want to see everybody be successful.”
Those are the words of a man who does not lack confidence. And he shouldn't. Edwards elevated his scoring average by two full points to 21.3 this season and continued to show growth across almost every facet. Even on a team with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves have been turning to the 20-year-old when a bucket absolutely must be secured.
Winning a game on the opponent's home court only means a series has officially begun and the Grizzlies have been great all season. But the same thing people like about that team — the youthful exuberance and high energy — have been on display via Edwards for consecutive contests.
This is just one of many examples of the immense depth of talent around the league. Edwards is usually on the outside looking in of most conversations about the game's finest players. That could all change in the matter of weeks. He sounds like someone who is refusing to put limits on himself, which is the first step in skyrocketing.