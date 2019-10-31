The Trent Williams Saga Has Taken an Ugly Turn By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 31 2019 Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Trent Williams said he almost lost his life. Was scary and still is. #redskins pic.twitter.com/M5fXH3ikGa — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) October 31, 2019

The situation between offensive lineman Trent Williams and the Washington Redskins took another turn for the worse on Thursday, as the blocker declared that he discovered this offseason that a cyst on his head turned out to be an advanced stage of cancer. Five years prior, however, the Redskins told Williams it was non-malignant.

Speaking with reporters in the Washington locker room, Williams documented the scary process.

"I was told it was something minor, so I didn't really question it," Williams said in video obtained by Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post. "But the lump continued to grow over the years...It wasn't turning, but there was no pain involved."

Initially trusting of the diagnosis, Williams went for a second opinion, where he discovered it was instead "a piece of a tumor".

"The diagnosis (the Redskins) gave me at the beginning, they kind of underestimated it. It was far more advanced than they had realized. I don't think they realized how long it was there."

Williams said that he continues to get updates on his status with doctors every six months. He later claimed that while he still loves football, he has "lost trust" with the Redskins organization, though ESPN's John Keim noted he had no ill will toward team owner Daniel Snyder. He simply turned away when asked about his relationship with president Bruce Allen.

After failing to be moved during the league's trade deadline earlier this week, Williams ended a holdout that dated back to the summer. However, it's unlikely he'll take the field this season for Washington. He failed a physical upon his return due to helmet discomfort.

Washington returns to action on Sunday afternoon, as they take on the Buffalo Bills on the road.