The Top 12 Months of the Year Rankings: What Month is Best?

Just going through the replies I was able to get this. I gave the top ranked month on each list 12 points, second 11, and so on down to 1. Here are the totals:



Oct (628)

May (514)

Sep (508)

Jun (503)

Dec (488)

Nov (485)

Apr (447)

Jul (372)

Mar (348)

Aug (295)

Jan (241)

Feb (189) pic.twitter.com/vbqNaCaykg