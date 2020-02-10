The Tom Herman Desperation Index: Week 7
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Week 6 of college football has happened. We’re not sure these coaches will get fired. Not every school will be in the market for Tom Herman. But, here are the five fan bases angriest with their coaching staff at the present moment.
Oregon Ducks: Oregon lost its fourth-straight game, this time to rival Washington. Ducks fans would be glad if that were the whole of it. They gave up 70 points, in Autzen. This was the biggest major power beat down since Louisville vs. Florida State. It’s hard to talk your way around such a loss. Oregon has gone 1-4 vs. FBS, with a win over Virginia. The Ducks may be an underdog in every game left on the schedule, save Oregon State. If they don’t regroup over the bye week, it’s going to get ugly.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Notre Dame is 2-4, with wins over Nevada and Syracuse. The Irish tried to run their normal offense amidst extreme wind and rain conditions against N.C. State. The result – more turnovers (3) than third down conversions (1), and 1.76 yards/play – was predictable. Notre Dame had the ball inside the Wolfpack 30-yard-line five times, and scored three points. Kelly entered this season with accrued good will. But, whether one blames man management, scheme, or player development, he deserves the blame he has dumped on just about everyone else.
Texas Longhorns: Charlie Strong manned the defensive play-calling against Oklahoma. It did not go well. Texas allowed 7.8 yards/play (12.2 yards/pass) and gave up 672 total yards. The Longhorns gave up 40-or-more points for the fourth-straight time against P5/ND opponents. Barring Texas winning out – and with better defensive play – it’s hard to see what Charlie Strong can do to save his job.
Boston College Eagles: Steve Addazio’s dudes are not getting it done. The Eagles are 3-3, with wins over UMass, Wagner, and Buffalo. Boston College has been outscored 105-10 in its last two ACC games against Clemson and Virginia Tech. Having the 9th ranked S&P+ defense is countered by having the 118th ranked S&P+ offense. Boston College has lost 13-straight against P5 opponents. Their last P5 win was Nov. 2014 against Syracuse.
Vanderbilt Commodores: Vanderbilt lost a hot seat six-pointer at Kentucky 20-13. The Commodores are 0-4 against P5 opposition in 2016. Half-full: three of the four losses were by one score. Half-empty: Vanderbilt, in year three of Derek Mason offensive development, has scored just two offensive touchdowns over those four games. It does not look like the Commodores will win an SEC game the rest of the year. That would bring Mason’s record to 2-22 in conference since taking over.