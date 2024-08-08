The Steph Curry 'Godlike' Moment of the Paris Olympics Finally Arrived
By Joe Lago
Welcome to the Paris Olympics, Stephen Curry.
No, that Stephen Curry. You know, the one who singlehandedly demoralizes opponents with 3-point bombs from distances previously thought to be impossible.
Yes, the flame-throwing Curry finally showed up Thursday to rescue the United States against Nikola Jokic and a determined Serbia squad in the Olympic semifinals. The 36-year-old four-time NBA champion busted out with a trademark offensive explosion, erupting for 36 points — including a late, go-ahead 3-pointer — to key the Americans' 95-91 comeback victory at Bercy Arena.
Kevin Durant praised the basketball diety that is Curry. “That was a godlike performance,” he said of his former Golden State Warriors teammate.
The USA trailed 54-43 at halftime and 76-63 after three quarters. The situation looked bleak when Jokic's jump shot pushed the Serbians to a 78-67 lead with 8:01 remaining and the three-time NBA MVP made a layup for an 84-77 advantage with 5:12 to play.
However, the Dream Team's elder statesmen — Curry, Durant and LeBron James — made all the winning plays down the stretch. And the most crucial bucket came from Curry.
The greatest shooter who ever lived buried his ninth 3-pointer of the night to give the USA an 87-86 lead, its first of the game, with 2:16 remaining. The Americans would never trail after that.
Before Thursday's pyrotechnics, Curry had been uncharacteristically silent on offense. He had scored just 29 points in USA's four victories, averaging a meager 7.3 points. He also was only shooting 35.7% from the field and 25% from 3-point range.
Right away, the semifinal against Serbia was going to be different for Curry. He scored 14 of the USA's first 15 points and had 17 points after one quarter.
Fittingly, Curry secured the victory with the ball in his hands. He wound down the clock before finally getting fouled with 8.2 seconds remaining and sank both free throws for his final points of the night.
“I’ve seen a lot of Team USA basketball,” Curry said. “And that (victory) was a special one.”