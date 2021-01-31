The Rams Never Have First-Round Picks, So What?

Jared Goff was Rams last 1st-round pick in 2016; since then, they’ve traded away their next 7 1st-round picks:



•2017: Traded to Titans

•2018: Traded to Pats

•2019: Traded to Falcons

•2020: Traded to Jags

•2021: Traded to Jags

•2022: Traded to Lions

•2023: Traded to Lions