The Packers Should Call Jordy Nelson By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 15 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Packers escaped by the skin of their teeth against the Lions at Lambeau on Monday night, needing a combination of controversial officiating and some miraculous throws by Aaron Rodgers to squeak by with a one-point victory. While Green Bay is 5-1 -- and 3-0 in the NFC North, the best division in football -- it has been clear all season and especially true with Davante Adams out that they can use at least another wide receiver. As a Packers fan, it's my opinion that they could use Jordy Nelson.

Nelson retired this past offseason, after a year in Oakland. The Packers had him under contract before that but did not want to retain him; in 15 games with the Raiders last season, Nelson had 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns. All three of those line items are higher than anybody on the Packers other than Adams had last season.

Nelson told NBC Sports last month that he was leaving football healthy and that he wasn't 100 percent sure his heart was still in the game: “You can’t play the game at this level with one foot in, and one foot out ... You need to be all in. I couldn’t honestly say I was going to be all in, and that was our answer.”

Nevertheless, the Packers should make a phone call to see if he could be all in. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is likely still the No. 2 receiver behind Adams when Adams returns, but the team could use fortification. Geronimo Allison might miss time after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Monday. While Jake Kumerow and Allen Lazard showed some flashes last night, Nelson has great hands and innate chemistry with Aaron Rodgers that I think he could still produce more on the balance.

If Nelson is indeed firm on his retirement then that's one thing, but I'd love to see the Packers make the call.