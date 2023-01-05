'The Menu' Could Be a New Classic, You Donkey
The Menu hit HBO over the weekend and we watched it so you don't have to. Although, you probably should because we thought it was great. Stephen Douglas and Kyle Koster discussed as much on the latest episode of The Big Stream podcast.
Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, John Leguizamo, Judith Light and so many more, the food porn snuff film comedy directed by Mark Mylod is excellent. We think it might be a classic, if nothing more than incredibly rewatchable. There are so many great lines. Like this one.
Seriously though, we think you'll love this one. It's funny, disturbing, and takes aim at high-brow culture that normal people rarely - if ever - experience.