The LeBron James Giraffe Instagrams Are an Oasis from This Week in Depressing NBA News
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 09 2019
A graphic designer has created an Instagram account that is brilliant in its simplicity, turning every LeBron James post on the platform into an illustration on what the post would look like LeBron were a giraffe. This account has been humming since July, but it's picking up steam today. Given all the news about the NBA and China this week, this was good timing for this IG account to go viral.