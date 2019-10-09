The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

The LeBron James Giraffe Instagrams Are an Oasis from This Week in Depressing NBA News

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 09 2019

A graphic designer has created an Instagram account that is brilliant in its simplicity, turning every LeBron James post on the platform into an illustration on what the post would look like LeBron were a giraffe. This account has been humming since July, but it's picking up steam today. Given all the news about the NBA and China this week, this was good timing for this IG account to go viral.

View this post on Instagram

I’m so incredibly proud to share this moment with all of you. @gavinnewsom came to The Shop to do something that will change the lives for countless athletes who deserve it! @uninterrupted hosted the formal signing for SB 206 which will allow college athletes to responsibly get paid for their name and likeness. And it’s only right that Ed O’Bannon, who really started this journey, was in the The Shop to see his hard work pay off. Thank you @gavinnewsom and @senatorskinner for your leadership. To every one of you who have been in this fight (and there are a lot of you)- take a bow and be proud!!!! NCAA, you got the next move. We can solve this for everyone! #morethananathlete #gamechanging

A post shared by LeRaffe James ?? (@leraffejames) on