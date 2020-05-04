'The Last Dance' Has an Amazing Soundtrack You Can Listen to Now
By Ryan Phillips | May 03 2020
Episodes 5 and 6 of The Last Dance aired Sunday night as ESPN's exploration of Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls continued. While the content from the series has been fantastic, one aspect has stood out above the rest: the soundtrack.
Backed mostly by 80s and 90s hip-hop, the music incorporated into the series has taken it to another level. Luckily there's a Spotify playlist you can check out that has the entire thing covered. But, since we're such nice guys, we put all the songs that have been featured so far below for you to scan through. Enjoy.