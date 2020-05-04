The Big LeadThe Big Lead
'The Last Dance' Has an Amazing Soundtrack You Can Listen to Now

By Ryan Phillips | May 03 2020

BKN-JAZZ-BULL-JORDAN 2
Michael Jordan plays for the Chicago Bulls against the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals | JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

Episodes 5 and 6 of The Last Dance aired Sunday night as ESPN's exploration of Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls continued. While the content from the series has been fantastic, one aspect has stood out above the rest: the soundtrack.

Backed mostly by 80s and 90s hip-hop, the music incorporated into the series has taken it to another level. Luckily there's a Spotify playlist you can check out that has the entire thing covered. But, since we're such nice guys, we put all the songs that have been featured so far below for you to scan through. Enjoy.

Hip Hop Hooray -- Naughty by Nature

If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) -- Nas (feat. Lauryn Hill)

Can I Kick It? -- A Tribe Called Quest

Rosa Parks -- Outkast

The Choice is Yours -- Black Sheep

I Got It Made -- Special Ed

Reunited -- Wu-Tang Clan

Been Around the World -- Diddy (feat. The Notorious B.I.G., Mase)

I Wish -- Skee-Lo

Connected -- Stereo MC's

Partyman -- Prince

Turn It Up / Fire It Up (Remix) -- Busta Rhymes

Luchini AKA This Is It -- Camp Lo

Ruff Ryders' Anthem -- DMX

Still Not a Player -- Big Pun (feat. Joe)

It's All About the Benjamins -- Diddy (feat. The Notorious B.I.G., Lil' Kim, The LOX)

Shook Ones, Pt. II -- Mobb Deep

Numbers On The Boards -- Pusha T

Bring The Pain -- Method Man

I Ain't No Joke -- Eric B. & Rakim

My Philosophy -- Boogie Down Productions

Sur le boulevard du rythm'funky -- Soon E MC

How Ya Like Me Now -- Kool Moe Dee

The Maestro -- Beastie Boys

Warm It Up, Kane -- Big Daddy Kane

Work -- Gang Starr

The Dream Shatterer -- Big Pun

Unbelievable -- The Notorious B.I.G.

Hungry -- Common

I'm Bad -- LL Cool J

Scenario -- A Tribe Called Quest

Ya Playin' Yaself -- Jeru The Damaja

Superstar -- Lupe Fiasco, Matthew Santos

Jumpman -- Drake, Future

Phone Tap -- The Firm, Dr. Dre

Pusha Man -- Chance the Rapper, Nate Fox

Lost & Found -- YBN Cordae

Definition -- Black Star

Rhythm Nation -- Janet Jackson

Money Ain't a Thang -- Jermaine Dupri (feat.Jay-Z)

Top of the World -- Brandy (feat. Mase)

It's Yourz -- Wu-Tang Clan

Victory -- Diddy (feat. The Notorious B.I.G. & Busta Rhymes)

We Are The Champions -- Queen