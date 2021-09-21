The Jacksonville Jaguars Didn't Understand the Assignment
Two weeks into the NFL season there are seven winless teams. One of those teams is the Jacksonville Jaguars. Because high-profile new head coach Urban Meyer saddled his team with high expectations coming off a very bad season, the team felt the need to tweet out a statement vowing to work harder than anyone and "get this thing flipped." It was weird.
What's even weirder is the fact that the Atlanta Falcons then came out with a similar tweet featuring a quote from their coach. Like the Jaguars, the Falcons were bad last year and weren't expected to compete for a playoff spot.
What's even weirder than that is that the Jaguars' social media team then called out the Falcons for copying their homework.
Buddy, you did not understand the assignment. The homework was not to look pathetic on social media. It's to not further embarrass the team on the field.
I joked (offline with some friends you wouldn't know anyway so don't worry about whether or not they're real) that Dan Campbell should put out a statement like Urban Meyer's. It could be about not having bitten enough kneecaps or some other crazy thing he had said. I had no idea that Falcons had already done it. And I never could have imagined the Falcons crying about it as if to say, we are the original sad boys. The whole note to the fans thing has the same vibe as Frank's letter to Mitch in the third act of Old School.
Dear Mitch, if you're holding this letter, you already know. We're 0-2. We lost to the [week 1 opponent]. The [week 2 opponent]. Everyone. We're playing the [week 3 opponent] Sunday. We'll probably lose. Love, [coach's first name].
To quote someone you might know, but maybe not so I won't reveal his identity either, "Back in my day, the Lions sucked in silence." If Dan Campbell is smart, he'll continue that tradition. Lest the Jaguars accuse him of plagiarism.