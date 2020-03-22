The IOC Needs to Postpone the Olympics Until 2021 Already
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 22 2020
The International Olympic Committee has set a four-week deadline for deciding whether or not to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Frankly, I'm not sure why we need more time to decide pushing the games back is the right thing to do. The decision should have been made weeks ago.
Here's part of the IOC's statement:
"The IOC will, in full coordination and partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement. The IOC is confident that it will have finalised these discussions within the next four weeks, and greatly appreciates the solidarity and partnership of the [national Olympic committees] and [international federations] in supporting the athletes and adapting Games planning."
The IOC also claimed that canceling the games entirely is not under consideration. And, frankly, it shouldn't be. Japan has been planning this for years and has spent a lot of money getting ready, canceling them entirely would be wildly unfair. They should be pushed back until the coronavirus threat is over, or at least minimized.
The games are scheduled to run from July 24 through August 9. That's obviously not going to happen given the worldwide situation. It's a pipe dream to think they'll go on as scheduled.
There's a simple solution here, and it's to move the games back one year. Hold them on similar dates but in 2021. No one would complain about this. We'll get a full Olympics -- likely with full participation -- just a year later than expected. Then have the 2022 Winter and 2024 Summer Olympics as planned. There's no need to disrupt those schedules.
The coronavirus scare is a singular event that is forcing us all to make adjustments and changes to our lives. We've had to be nimble and adjust to the times. The IOC has to get on board and push the Olympics back.