The Chicago Bears Have Clearly Given Up on Mitchell Trubisky
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 16 2020
Mitchell Trubisky's time as the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback appears to have come to an end. By virtually all accounts, the Bears are doing whatever they can to land another quarterback during the early hours of free agency. From their activity level it's clear Chicago has moved on from Trubisky.
The latest rumors suggest the Bears are trying to land either Andy Dalton or Nick Foles to compete with Trubisky for the starting job. If a team is trying to acquire someone to compete with you, they're definitely over you.
During the 2017 NFL Draft, the Bears shocked the football world by trading up one spot to select Trubisky. The North Carolina product came off the board well before Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Obviously that was a terrible decision the franchise has to regret tremendously.
Trubisky was really bad as a rookie in 2017, completing just 59.4 percent of his passes and throwing for seven touchdowns against seven interceptions in 12 games. But when Matt Nagy was hired as the team's head coach before the 2018 season, there was hope.
The young quarterback showed promise in his second season, completing 66.6 percent of his passes and throwing for 3,223 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 95.4. The Bears were 11-3 in his 14 starts and things were headed in the right direction. He was decent, but not great. The problem came when he was over-hyped entering 2019.
Trubisky was flat-out bad in 2019, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while posting a passer rating of 83.0. He also averaged just 6.1 yards per attempt as he became a checkdown master and refused to take chances down the field. His risk-averse style drew the derision of Bears fans and, at one point, got him benched in favor of Chase Daniel.
The 25-year-old Trubisky is now facing a career crossroads. The Bears sunk a ton of draft capital and several years into him and they've gotten nothing in return. He's a below-average quarterback and they've now been reduced to exploring trades for veterans with a bad contracts.
The Bears have given up on the Trubisky experiment. They're clearly looking to the next chapter at quarterback.