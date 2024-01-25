'The Bubba Dub Show' Joining Shay Shay Media and The Volume
By Kyle Koster
The Bubba Dub Show, a creation of Texas-based comedian Jerry Morgan, is joining Shannon Sharpe's Shay Shay Media and The Volume, The Big Lead has learned. Morgan, a regular on FS1's Undisputed, has over two million followers on social media and has been enjoying a meteoric rise in comedy since doing his first stand-up show six years ago.
The Bubba Dub Show will be available on Morgan's YouTube page and wherever you get your podcasts and feature "no-holds-barred takes on sports and culture, his hilarious comedy sketches, and his love-hate relationship with the Dallas Cowboys."
With the addition of The Bubba Dub Show, The Volume now has more than 20 shows, including The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Club Shay Shay, The Draymond Green Show, Club 520 and The Richard Sherman Podcast.
Sharpe's involvement has proven to be extremely eventful as his recent viral interview with Katt Williams racked up close to 56 million views on YouTube. A savvy observer would expect this expansion to continue in 2024.