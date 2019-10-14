The Biggest Disappointments in College Football So Far By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 14 2019 Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

We can't universally agree on much a a society, but college football upsets would probably be fairly close to unanimity. It's likely impossible, however, as upsets always require victims.

These five from the Power Five are part of that latter group, as this 2019 season hasn't gone their way....

ACC: Syracuse

Pigskin antics will probably never overshadow the countdown to tipoff at the Carrier Dome, but last season's effort surely came close. They won 10 games for the first time since 2001, which netted head coach Dino Babers a contract extension. Duplicating that feat, however, is going to be monumental. The Orange are 0-2 in conference play thus far (including a 41-6 defeat to top-ranked Clemson), the lone winless team in the ACC's Atlantic Division. Sophomore quarterback Tommy DeVito has struggled to fill in the void long-time thrower Eric Dungey left behind, while the defense has struggled to the tune of allowing 426 yards per game (10th in the conference.

Big 12: Texas

Listing the Longhorns here definitely says more about just how jam-packed the Big 12 standings are. Texas might not truly be "back", but they're still in decent shape with a 4-2 overall mark and a 2-1 conference tally that has them in second-place tie. Their resume simply leaves a lot to be desired. Texas' best win was perhaps a narrow visit from Oklahoma State and their two losses have come against ranked competition. The competition (LSU/Oklahoma) was respectable, but, in the end, it could prove to be the difference between December and January bowl game. In the latter loss, Saturday's defeat to the Sooners, the Longhorns received a tough medical break, losing defensive starters Chris Brown and Jeffrey McCulloch. The respective safety and linebacker join a list that already includes safety Caden Sterns and cornerbacks Josh Thompson and Jalen Green.

Big Ten: Nebraska

Say what you will about Michigan, but they've recovered somewhat nicely since a shellacking at the hands of the Wisconsin juggernaut via a win over ranked Iowa. Nebraska, on the other hand, is still seeking conference traction. The Huskers have already matched their win total from the prior two seasons, but they probably could've expanded on it by now. They blew a 17-0 lead to fellow Big 12 alum Colorado back in Week 2. Losing to mighty Ohio State is understandable, but the Huskers' most recent defeat was a 34-7 loss in Minnesota, just the Gophers fourth win in the rivalry series since 1963. Head coach Scott Frost surely realizes he's not in Orlando anymore, though the temperature of his seat could certainly reflect those Central Floridian tempartures.

Pac-12: Washington State

The lone P5 school without a representative amongst the unbeatens, you might be able to put the whole conference on the list. But the Cougars, in the midst of an active three-game losing streak, have certainly stood out. Hovering in the bottom stages of the AP Top 25 in the September, Wazzu now occupies last place in the Pac-12 North. During this streak, the Cougars have allowed 143 points, including a whopping 67 alone in a basketball-like finish against UCLA. Any time you score 63 points and still lose...and it's not indoor football...you've got problems.

SEC: Texas A&M

When exactly does the next step come for Jimbo Fisher? His time in College Station has been respectable, posing a 12-7 record so far. But if two words define it so far, it's "respectable losses". Last season, the Aggies were 2-2 against ranked teams, and played both national title participants very well (including a 28-26 loss to Clemson). This season, they sit at 3-3, but each of those losses have come against ranked foes. They held leads against Alabama and Clemson once again and lost to Auburn 28-20. But Fisher isn't here for moral victories. If those counted, everyone would go undefeated. They might have another opportunity to prove themselves in their regular season finale against Georgia on November 23.