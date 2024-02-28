Texas Tech Given Technical For Fans Throwing Bottles On Court
Texas Tech hosted Texas in a Big 12 college basketball game Tuesday night and things got out of hand. While the Red Raiders trailed by 25, Texas' Brock Cunningham was rightly assessed a flagrant 2 foul for a dangerous play and, in response, Texas Tech fans began to throw things on the court. The home team was assessed an administrative technical as a result.
Here's video of what happened and Tech coach Grant McCasland getting on the mic to tell them to stop:
And here's the dirty play by Cunningham:
Here's some more video of fans throwing things:
And here's a student getting ejected:
Just an ugly scene all the way around. I think the takeaway here is don't be dirty on the court and don't throw things on the court or field during a sporting event. If you're a spectator, spectate. No one wants to see what your arm strength is like with the bottle in your hand.
Texas won the game 81-69.