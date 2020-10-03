Texas vs. TCU Was the Bad Beat of the Day
By Liam McKeone | Oct 03 2020
No. 9 Texas took on unranked TCU today on college football Saturday. In a stunning upset, TCU managed to take down the Longhorns on a truly wild last five minutes that ultimately resulted in the worst beat of the day so far and potentially the worst of the season.
The over/under line for the game was 63. With just over four minutes left, Texas led TCU 29-26. Then quarterback Max Duggan ripped off a huge touchdown run to put the Horned Frogs up 33-29 with only a few minutes left to play. That puts the point total at 62.
The Longhorns get the ball back and march decisively down the field. It looks like Texas is going to score a last-second touchdown, which would push the point total over 63. Those who took the under grumbled but accepted the inevitability of their loss.
Then, unbelievably, Texas fumbles the ball at the one-yard line. TCU recovers. If they get a few first downs, the point total stays at 62 and the under bettors are suddenly looking at a payout.
TCU was meant to win today, and so they got a few first downs and wound the clock all the way down to six seconds. Then... this happened.
On the final play of the game, TCU takes an intentional safety to ensure no tomfoolery happens on a potential punt return. At the same time, they push the point total to 64. Absolutely brutal.
There's your bad beat of the day, everybody. Sorry if you took the under!