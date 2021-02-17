Roundup: Texas Power Issues Continue; Trump Goes After Mitch McConnell; Vox Hires Swati Sharma as New EIC
By Liam McKeone | Feb 17, 2021, 7:30 AM EST
Texas continues to get hammered by blizzard, power still an issue throughout the state... McDonald's selling chicken sandwich hoodies... Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms warns fans to not come and party in city for NBA All-Star Game... Donald Trump releases statement attacking Mitch McConnell... Congressman Adam Kinzinger criticized by family for standing up to Trump... Larry King's widow contests his will... Mason Rudolph dating tennis star Eugenie Bouchard... 'Silence of the Lambs' house now a bed and breakfast... Brent Bozell IV, son of prominent conservative activist, charged in Capitol riots... Dave Portnoy dating ex-NFL cheerleader Shannon St. Claire... Vox hires Swati Sharma as new EIC... Two men arrested after attempting to cross the North Sea on a jet ski with a lot of cocaine in a backpack... Brenda Patea slams Alexander Zverev over Australian Open... Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson dies after battle with cancer... Miami lawyer whose pants caught on fire during trial arrested on cocaine charge
