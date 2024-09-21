The Big Lead

Texas Longhorns vs UL Monroe live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Catch Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night against UL Monroe on ESPN+.

By Kilty Cleary

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) lines up for a snap during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) lines up for a snap during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns will host the undefeated Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday night, Arch Manning will make his first start after Quinn Ewers went down with an injury last week.

WATCH: Texas vs. UL-Monroe Live | Stream on ESPN+

Manning has made the most of his limited appearances this season especially last week, when he went 14 of 18 passes, racking up 318 yards and 5 touchdowns. He added 53 rushing yards and two touchdowns with his legs.

Sure, Texas has the big names and the hype, but don’t underestimate the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Coming off a bye week, the Warhawks enter this game undefeated, thanks to their punishing ground game. Led by an elite rushing attack, UL-Monroe dominated Jackson State and UAB in Weeks 1 and 2, showing they aren’t here just to be a footnote in Manning’s big night.

WATCH: Texas vs. UL-Monroe Live | Stream on ESPN+

  • Date: Saturday, September 21
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Texas (-44.5) vs. UL-Monroe

O/U: 53.5

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.