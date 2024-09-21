Texas Longhorns vs UL Monroe live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns will host the undefeated Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday night, Arch Manning will make his first start after Quinn Ewers went down with an injury last week.
WATCH: Texas vs. UL-Monroe Live | Stream on ESPN+
Manning has made the most of his limited appearances this season especially last week, when he went 14 of 18 passes, racking up 318 yards and 5 touchdowns. He added 53 rushing yards and two touchdowns with his legs.
Sure, Texas has the big names and the hype, but don’t underestimate the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Coming off a bye week, the Warhawks enter this game undefeated, thanks to their punishing ground game. Led by an elite rushing attack, UL-Monroe dominated Jackson State and UAB in Weeks 1 and 2, showing they aren’t here just to be a footnote in Manning’s big night.
WATCH: Texas vs. UL-Monroe Live | Stream on ESPN+
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Texas (-44.5) vs. UL-Monroe
O/U: 53.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.