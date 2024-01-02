Texas Fans Got Into It With Washington Players After Sugar Bowl
By Liam McKeone
New Year's Day treated the college football faithful to a pair of wire-to-wire College Football Playoff contests. Michigan kicked it off by playing like garbage for the better part of three quarters before getting it together and winning in overtime on a walk-off fourth-down stop. Then Washington stayed undefeated by stopping Texas in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to cement the championship matchup. The football varied in quality but you couldn't have asked for a more exciting conclusion to both games.
But because it is college football and it simply Means More, something had to happen after the final whistle to sully it a little bit. Which is what occurred after the Huskies finished off the Longhorns. Following the final whistle the Washington players went over to the stands to celebrate in front of Texas fans, who did not appreciate that one bit. This led to the below video of two middle-aged men leaning over children to scream at a bunch of 20-year-olds about a football game.
This is the second straight year Washington has beaten Texas in a bowl game (hence the 2-0 comments) and obviously the stakes were much higher this year. It is therefore understandable if emotions were running high on both sides. But the two Longhorns fans need to be better than this, plain and simple. They are fully grown men. Cussing out a couple of college kids (and, in the case of the last fan seen in the video, appearing to challenging them to fight) isn't classy and makes the whole fanbase look bad. Setting a great example for the kid, too.
It was an awesome game when the stakes were highest. Just enjoy the moment! It's a useless plea but one that we'll make again. Something to consider for the 2024 New Year's resolutions list.