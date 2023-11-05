Texans Running Back Dare Ogunbowale Kicks Go-Ahead Field Goal Against Bucs
The Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers met in Week 9 of the NFL season. For a neat change of pace, both teams used their starting quarterbacks in the game. Rather than rely on an unproven emergency quarterback they mixed things up by having a running back take over kicking duties in the second half. And it worked out.
Dare Ogunbowale, a 29-year old veteran, came into the game with two carries on the season. When kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn hurt his quad, Ogunbowale stepped in as the kicker. He kicked off to start the second half
And then in the fourth quarter he got to attempt a 29-yard field goal to take the lead. And he did. If this goes down as a game-winner, it's incredible. Even if it doesn't, what a story. It's unclear when the last time Ogunbowale kicked was because there is no mention of him doing it on his Wikipedia page. He's been in the NFL since 2017 and had never previously attempted a kick.
The reactions to the kick are great. Especially, DeMeco Ryans who did his best to keep a straight face, but eventually let out a huge smile after his team took the lead.
Amazing.