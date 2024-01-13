Texans' Laremy Tunsil Hurt on Extra Point
By Kyle Koster
C.J. Stroud looks like he's more than capable of rising to the moment as the Houston Texans have built an early 10-7 lead over the Cleveland Browns in their Wild Card playoff game. He connected with Nico Collins for a 15-yard score shortly before the end of the first quarter to delight the hometown crowd. Joe Flacco looks good on the other side and we could have a classic shootout on our hands in a time slot usually reserved for borderline unwatchable elimination game.
The good Texans vibes were derailed on the subsequent PAT when four-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil suffered what looked to be a significant injury. It'll be a big deal if he's unable to get back in the game and protect Stroud.
Losing a key player on a special teams play like this would be a huge bummer. Seems like someone could be out there blocking for years and years without getting caught up in a situation like this.