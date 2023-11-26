CJ Stroud Got Locked Out of Texans Locker Room Ahead of Jaguars Game
By Liam McKeone
Today brings the biggest game of CJ Stroud's young career thus far. The standout rookie QB will lead his 6-4 Houston Texans against the 7-3 Jacksonville Jaguars in a battle for the AFC South lead. Nobody expected this Texans team to be this competitve this soon, and certainly nobody thought their Week 12 matchup against the Jags would carry playoff implications. Yet here we are!
Perhaps there is still a measure of disbelief echoing throughout the halls of NRG Stadium in Houston because Stroud got locked out of the locker room on his way into the game today. We didn't catch a look at his face when the door didn't open but everything about his stance suggested bemusement. A coach had to come help him out.
Strong echoes of Jamal Adams not being able to access the New York Jets practice facility because his pass code wasn't working.
An inauspicious start for Stroud's big day, but if his first 10 NFL games are any indication he'll bounce right back.