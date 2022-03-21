Somebody Jumped Their Tesla On Baxter Street Hill in Echo Park for TikTok
There's a very steep street in Los Angeles and somebody used it to see if their Tesla could fly. The car got some serious air after hitting the top of Baxter Steet in Los Angeles' Echo Park neighborhood. It came pretty close to flipping, but instead just smashed the front end of the car and came to a surprisingly controlled stop at the bottom of the hill.
Baxter is apparently one of the steepest streets in America and in recent years navigation apps have been re-routing drivers onto the hill to avoid rush hour traffic. Local residents have not been happy and it resulted in a pretty great local news clip.
I guess the point of all this is to remind everyone to bring multiple friends to get multiple angles if you're going to jump your car over any sort of hill.