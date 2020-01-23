Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb are Still Feuding After All These Years
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 22 2020
Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens haven't been teammates since 2005 and apparently they've been feuding ever since. On Wednesday that battle reared its ugly head again.
McNabb was interviewed on Bleacher Report's Untold Stories and towards the end of the episode he talked about Owens and the craziness surrounding his release from the Philadelphia Eagles. He implied that the relationship between the two former teammates is permanently fractured.
Check it out:
Owens took to Twitter to respond to it and came out swinging:
Uh oh. Sounds like T.O. is begging to drag some dirt out about McNabb and their time partying together. That's not going to be good for anyone other than the outlet that gets the interview.
Owens and McNabb are both clearly bitter about whatever went down between them in Philadelphia. The Eagles went to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to the New England Patriots 24-21. Everything fell apart from there.