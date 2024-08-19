Tennis Star Makes Embarrassing Mistake Due to ‘My Terrible English’
By Joe Lago
When tennis players win tournaments, they're not alone in making that achievement possible. An entire team exists — comprising trainers, coaches, publicists and agents — to help make their dreams come true. The foundation of the success is built on the undying support from family and friends.
On Monday, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5 to win the Cincinnati Open, the final tuneup for the U.S. Open. As usual, the newly promoted world No. 2 player thanked those close to her, including her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, the founder and CEO of Oakberry Acai Bowls and a sponsor of the Haas Formula 1 team.
However, she misspoke while giving her heartfelt victory speech.
"And of course, a special thank you to my boyfriends — boyfriend," Sabalenka told the crowd. "I said, 'Boyfriends.' Oh my gosh."
Fans at the Linder Family Tennis Center erupted in laughter. Frangulis shook his head but did so with a smile.
"That's my terrible English, guys," Sabalenka joked.
"Thank you to my boyfriend for keeping me happy every day," she added.
The 26-year-old Sabalenka won her second Australian Open last January and was the betting favorite to win Wimbledon. However, a shoulder injury forced her to withdraw from Wimbledon and pass on the Paris Olympics.
The Belarusian enters next week's U.S. Open as a slight betting favorite over world No. 1 Iga Swiatek to win a third major singles crown. Sabalenka had lost in the Cincinnati Open semifinals three times before breaking through this year with a semifinal victory against Swiatek and a dominant final against Pegula.