Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears: live stream, TV channel, time
The Chicago Bears will open their season at Soldier Field when the Tennessee Titans come to Chicago at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 8th.
Watch Titans vs. Bears Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Titans are aiming for a strong start to the 2024 season after facing some challenges last year. With star running back Derrick Henry no longer in the lineup, the team will rely on second-year quarterback Will Levis to lead the offense, alongside veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. It’s a new era for Tennessee, and they’ll be looking to make a statement this season.
The Bears are bringing major firepower into 2024 with their No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams, one of the most highly anticipated rookies in recent NFL history, is set to make his official regular season debut in a Bears uniform. For Bears fans, this could be the turnaround they've been looking for.
This will be a fun opening weekend in the NFL, make sure to tune in.
Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears
- Date: Sunday, September 8th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chicago Bears (-4) vs. Tennessee Titans
O/U: 45