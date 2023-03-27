Woman in Background of Live Fox News Hit Asks Reporters If They Are Sick of Covering Mass Shootings
At least three children and three adults have been killed at a school shooting in Nashville as this never -ending and uniquely American nightmare continues to play out with alarming regularity. The very worst has become extremely commonplace, so much so that there's a firmly established playbook for news outlets covering mass shootings and reporters simply embarking on the latest backyard ripped apart by gun violence.
The routine becomes disturbingly normal and it takes something out of the ordinary to re-focus everyone on what is actually happening when these live shots of the latest tragedy are beamed in from the scene. So it was quite jarring and necessary for a woman to hold court in the background of a Fox News shot today.
"Aren't you guys tired of covering this?" she asked. "Aren't you guys tired of being here and having to cover all of these mass shootings?"
The woman said she was from Highland Park, Illinois, where a Fourth of July shooting captured headlines last summer, and happened to be in the area for a family vacation.
"How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them?"
Look, we usually get about six seconds before the screaming and fighting starts and there's no reason to think this time or the next time will be any different. But it is always arresting to hear plain talk like this in the aftermath.
Reporters are sick of covering it. People are sick of watching it on television. Communities are beyond fed-up with being destroyed by a single person with a powerful weapon and deadly intentions.
If nothing else, it was important, in some small way, to hear someone on television say that. Even if they weren't on the clock.