Tennessee Politician Ejected From High School Basketball Game After Trying to Pull Ref's Pants Down
On Monday night, a Tennessee state representative was thrown out of a high school basketball game after threatening to fight a referee and attempting to take the man's pants off. Jeremy Faison, the state Republican caucus chair, absolutely lost it during the game.
Check this out:
The 45-year-old Faison has apologized for the incident, saying he, "acted the fool" during the incident and hopes to make it right.
Here's Faison's full statement:
“Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the gym. I’ve never really lost my temper but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me. Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good. I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong.”
Yeah, I'd say so.