Team USA Ultra-Rare 1/1 Signed Card of LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant Unveiled
The Team USA Men's Basketball team brought home Olympic gold after defeating France on Aug. 10.
Highlighted by an insane go-ahead 3-point shot by Steph Curry, the American team brought home the most coveted trophy in sports.
Team USA was chock full of talent as Golden State Warriors guard Curry, Los Angeles Lakers guard LeBron James, and Phoenix Suns guard Kevin Durant made up the "Big 3" of the team.
Team USA was rounded out by fellow Laker and center Anthony Davis, Suns guard Devin Booker, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and Boston Celtics star Derrick White.
Despite having wall-to-wall talent, James, Curry, and Durant all played incredibly through the whole series, piloting the team to its fifth gold medal in a row for the Olympics.
To celebrate this joyous occassion, Topps Now is releasing a 1/1 ultra-rare signed card featuring James, Curry, and Durant.
The rare card can be found in the Men's Basketball - 2024 Olympic Games TOPPS NOW® Card 26 packs, which are being sold right now. The base card will be $11.99, with additional packs going all the way up to $169.99 for a pack of 20.
The ultra-rare signed card will be placed into one of the packs, so collectors will need to hope they can come away with the 1/1 collector's item. Even more impressive than having three NBA superstars on one card, is that James, Curry, and Durant have never been featured on a card together before.
James, Curry, and Durant were instrumental in powering Team USA in the gold medal game. As mentioned, Curry had one of the best performances of the games. He secured 24 points, five assists, and 8/12 3-pointers.
James secured 14 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds, while Durant pulled in 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists.
Right behind the big three of the Olympics was Booker with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Davis brought in eight points and nine rebounds, while Edwards also brought in eight points of his own.
Team USA was on a mission to ensure they brought the gold medal back to the States. The team nearly were defeated by Serbia in the semi-final game. After trailing every quarter, and being down 13 points heading into the fourth, the team rallied to win 95-91.
Team USA ensured it wouldn't allow that to happen in the gold medal game, as they looked in control right from the beginning against France. The 98-87 final score was a testament to the unwavering spirit of the entire team, and Curry firing off eight 3-pointers.