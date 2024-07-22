Team USA Outlasts Germany in Final 2024 Paris Olympics Exhibition
Team USA engaged in their final exhibition match against Germany on Monday. The U.S. barely edged out their competition with a 92-88.
The game was capped off by yet another huge last-second score from star forward LeBron James, who sunk a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter.
James has come alive in the exhibition matches, especially against Germany, as he secured 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, 8-11 field goals, and 2-2 3-pointers. In the huddle following Team USA's win, James addressed the team saying, "We saw some adversity, which is f****** good."
James was also nominated by his fellow Olympians to be the flag bearer for the United States at the opening ceremonies on July 26. No men's basketball player has ever been given this honor.
Joining James with double-digit scores was fellow Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis, who secured 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists, 1 steal, and 1 block, with 3-5 field goals.
Stephen Curry brought in 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, one block, and 4-11 field goals. Jrue Holiday also secured 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, one block, and 4-5 field goals
Team USA will now have some time off until they engage in the Olympic Games in Paris. The U.S. men's basketball team is part of Group C and will face off against Serbia on July 28.
Team USA faced some drama when the team was selected as Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard had been removed from the roster. He was then replaced by Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White.
Despite losing Leonard, the team is stacked with A-list talent from the NBA, with James, Davis, Holiday, Curry, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jayson Tatum. The hope is this stacked team can bring home a gold medal for Team USA.
The hope is this stacked team can bring home a gold medal for Team USA.