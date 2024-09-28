TCU vs Kansas live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The TCU Horned Frogs will head to Kansas City to face off against the Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 conference matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.
The TCU Horned Frogs come into this game with a 2-2 record after beating Stanford and Long Island, while losing to UCF and SMU. The Horned Frogs, led by quarterback Josh Hoover, will look to pull off the small upset and improve their record back to over .500 while also gaining their first conference win of the season.
On the other sideline, the Kansas Jayhawks will enter the matchup with a disappointing 1-3 record after defeating Lindenwood in week 1, but then dropping three straight matchups to Illinois, UNLV, and West Virginia. The Jayhawks, guided by running back Devin Neal, will look to get their first conference win of the year and start a turn-around on their season.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
TCU vs Kansas (-2.5)
O/U: 59.5
