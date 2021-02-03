Taysom Hill Must Take a Step Back if Saints Re-Sign Jameis Winston
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 3, 2021, 11:21 AM EST
Sean Payton went on Good Morning Football Wednesday morning. The first thing Kay Adams asked the New Orleans Saints coach about was the team's plan was at quarterback heading into the offseason, assuming Drew Brees retires. Payton's fairly straightforward answer was that the Saints wanted Jameis Winston under center next season.
Payton sounded very high on Winston. Saying the team had a "great exposure" with one year of Winston. He said they had enough time to see him as a player, leader, and athlete. He seemed especially impressed with the leadership Winston showed in a backup role.
Unless Payton is actually trying to trick future opponents, it certainly sounds like if Winston comes back, he will replace Brees as the starter and Hill will be the backup and probably remain in his Swiss Army knife role where they use him in random spots all over the field. Payton also briefly mentioned Hill, who is "in the building."
This can't be what Hill wants to hear. Hill, who is three full years older than Winston, has spent his entire career with the Saints. He watched Brees from the bench for four years. When Brees missed time with an injury this season, Hill started and went 3-1. He's set to make over $16 million this year and has a sizable $11 million dead cap figure.
If the Saints re-sign Winston this offseason and he is good as their starter, Hill is going to be in an awkward position. The Saints clearly like him in his weird little role, but he'd be looking at a sizable drop in salary to stay in New Orleans. Would he take a pay cut to stay and keep doing what he's been doing or would he consider going somewhere else where he might get a chance to start? Has he shown enough to pique the interest of a franchise that isn't coached by Payton? Will the quarterback carousel be as wild next winter?
Hill appears as stuck with New Orleans as New Orleans appears stuck with Hill.