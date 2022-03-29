Taysom Hill is Switching Positions Again and His Contract Just Looks Worse
After years of swearing Taysom Hill is a quarterback, it appears both he and the Saints are ready to admit defeat. The 31-year-old Swiss army knife fan favorite turned out to be nothing more than a spoon. Hill is switching positions once again and the Saints are woefully overpaying him for the move.
According to new Saints head coach Dennis Allen, Hill, who was previously used as a quarterback, running back, full back, wide receiver, special teams gunner and it feels like at least a few other positions under the leadership of former Saints head coach Sean Payton, will now focus on playing tight end.
He'll be among the highest paid tight ends this season based on cash payout.
Hill signed a five-year, $40 million extension with the Saints last year and will make a guaranteed $10.1 million this season. That puts him ahead of Patriots tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, who are each making $10 million in cash this season, and just below Zach Ertz, who is making $10.75 million. He'll be the seventh-highest paid tight end in the league, despite having limited experence catching the ball.
In his four-year career, Hill has caught 23 passes for 45 yards and 7 TDs. He's made most of those catches on designed plays coming out of the backfield. Now he'll be asked to make blocks and shed defenders off the line of scrimmage. Not exactly an easy transition.
A year ago, Payton swore Hill was a quarterback and would be given every opportunity to start. Instead, Jameis Winston won the starting job in training camp and, after Winston and Hill got hurt, Trevor Siemian started. Hill finished the year as the starter and went 4-1 down the stretch. Apparently that wasn't enough to convince Allen that Hill should be given another chance to start with Winston re-signing in the offseason.