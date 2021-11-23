Taysom Hill's New Contract Is Incredibly Strange
Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints agreed to a new contract on Monday. The four-year deal is odd by NFL standards, because it will have different values based on what position Hill plays. It's a really weird contract, but could set a standard for hybrid players in the future.
Hill's new deal includes $22.5 million in guarantees, and locks the 31-year-old up for the next few years after he was scheduled to be a free agent this offseason. As it stands now, the contract will pay him $40 million over the next four years if he stays in his current role as a backup quarterback, running back, wide receiver/tight end hybrid, and special teams player. But if he becomes the Saints' starting quarterback in that time, the deal could pay him up to $95 million.
Hill has been a do-everything guy for the Saints since they picked him up in 2017. He was long ticketed as the replacement for Drew Brees when the future Hall of Famer retired. But when Brees hung 'em up after the 2020 season, Jameis Winston was given first crack at the starting quarterback job. That left Hill as a backup and in his multifaceted hybrid role.
When Winston suffered a torn ACL earlier this season, many expected Hill to take over under center. Instead, the Saints opted to go with journeyman Trevor Siemian. Since Siemian stepped in, New Orleans is 0-3. Perhaps it's time to give Hill a shot?
Hill is in his fifth season with the Saints and in that time he's only thrown 142 passes. He has completed 71.1 percent of those attempts, for 1,103 yards, with four touchdowns and four interceptions. His career passer rating is 91.4. In that time he has also run for 913 yards and 14 touchdowns on 171 carries (5.3 yards per carry), and caught 34 passes for 388 yards and seven scores.
At some point, Sean Payton has to decide what to do with Hill. Is he a quarterback or not? This contract gives the Saints flexibility, but they have to make a decision on his long-term position eventually.