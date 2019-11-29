Taysom Hill Can Slash You to Death By Kyle Koster | Nov 29 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Taysom Hill was everywhere on Sunday night, especially the places that mattered most. The New Orleans Saints' Swiss Army Knife of destruction blocked a punt, caught a touchdown pass, and broke off a 30-yard touchdown run after lining up as quarterback. He's perhaps too much of a known entity to say it was a coming-out party, but considering the captive and tryptophan-infused audience, his unique game was eye-opening.

Hill played 35 snaps in the division-clinching win. Quarterback. Wide receiver. Tight end. Special teams -- though perhaps he should have been tasked with fielding the onside kicks.

The Saints truly have an embarrassment of riches in the quarterback department. A future Hall of Famer in Drew Brees. A backup capable of going 5-0 and keeping postseason hopes afloat in Teddy Bridgewater. Hill, who is doing a damn fine Kordell Stewart impression, in an emergency.

It's borderline unfair. And game-planning against him is a tall task because finding someone on the practice squad who can replicate his athleticism is a tall challenge. He's productive with his rare touches and even his presence as a decoy is valuable.

Look, let's not go overboard. Hill is far from the Saints' most important player. But consider where he'd rank on that list and realize how stacked New Orleans is and how many tools Sean Payton has at his disposal to put up point after point.

Potential playoff opponents get to worry about Brees, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Latavius Murray, Ted Ginn Jr., and Jared Cook before worrying about Hill and where he'll stick his pesky little nose.

Good luck with all of that. Hill's do-it-yourself game was a reminder that the Saints have so many ways to get you. QBs. Y and Z wide receivers. And X-factors.