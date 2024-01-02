Roundup: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's New Year's Eve; Washington Outlasts Texas, Michigan Beats Alabama In OT
Evacuation underway after massive earthquake strikes Japan ... Israel's supreme court strikes down Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform ... Israel is moving troops out of Gaza ... PGA Tour and LIV Golf are still working on merger ... Housing market slowdown is hitting other industries ... Are you fit for your age? ... Wall Street outlook for 2024 is full of optimism ... "Wonka" won the last box office weekend of 2023 ... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a romantic New Years Eve ... Jeremy Renner heads back to work on "Mayor of Kingstown" ... Michael Penix and Washington beat Texas in CFP semifinal ... Michigan beat Alabama in overtime to reach CFP final ... Bo Nix and Oregon blew out Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl ... Wander Franco was arrested in the Dominican Republic ... NFL Week 18 playoff scenarios ...
Full highlights from Michigan's overtime win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl.
Full highlights from Washington's Sugar Bowl win over Texas.
The Rock returned to WWE Raw.
OG Anunoby made his Knicks debut on Sunday. Highlights from NY's big win over the Timberwolves.
Highlights from Wrexham's big 4-1 win over Barrow.
Best Da Bomb reactions on Hot Ones from 2023.
