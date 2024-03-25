Roundup: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Spotted on a Date; Sweet 16 Set; USMNT Beats Mexico in Nations League Final
The Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament is set ... USMNT beats Mexico for Nations League title ... Four suspects charged in Moscow terror attack ... ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack ... Stock futures slipped ahead of shortened trading week ... Tammy Murphy drops out of New Jersey Senate race ... Weakened GOP majority reckons with Mike Johnson's leadership ... Chuck Todd blasts NBC's hiring of ex-RNC chief ... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went on a date ... "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" stars break down shocking cameo ... "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" ruled at the box office ... West Virginia hired Drake head coach Darian DeVries ... Houston survived an overtime thriller against Texas A&M ... USC landed two huge defensive line commitments ...
Highlights from USMNT's 2-0 win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League Final.
A Denver Nuggets super fan was banned from games at Ball Arena.
Highlights from Houston's overtime win over Texas A&M.
Highlights from the Lakers' incredible 150-145 win over the Pacers.
Wrexham hammered Grimsby Town 3-1 on Saturday.
Green Day -- "Good Riddance"